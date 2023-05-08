Ian Harte has heaped praise on Sunderland as they reached the play-offs following a dramatic final day in the Championship, as he also singled out Jack Clarke for praise.

Sunderland reach top six on tense final day

Tony Mowbray’s side went into their last game against Preston knowing that they needed a win to have any chance of reaching the play-offs, whilst they also required either Coventry of Millwall to slip-up.

And, it was the Lions who did just that, as they were beaten 4-3 by Blackburn at The Den in what was a remarkable game.

That loss meant a Sunderland win would be enough, and whilst it took the Black Cats until the second half to get the opener, they would run out comfortable 3-0 winners in what was an impressive display.

The victory sparked wild scenes in the away end, and Harte, who had a brief spell on Wearside as a player, took to Twitter to praise the side, along with Clarke, a player who the Irishman has represented as an agent.

“Delighted for everyone involved with Sunderland, what a season they have had! Playoffs it is v Luton. Now talk to me about Jack Clarke!”

The winger has enjoyed a fine individual campaign, and he registered another goal and an assist, to take his tally to nine and 11 respectively this season.

As Harte mentions, Mowbray’s men will now take on Luton in the play-offs, with the first leg to be played at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Sunderland have real momentum going into the play-offs

The Black Cats deserve so much credit for the run they’ve been on to get in this position, as they’ve had so many setbacks to cope with, notably a lengthy injury list. Yet, they keep getting results, and they will believe that promotion is now a real possibility going into these high-pressure fixtures.

It’s unfair to single out one player during this period, but Clarke has been outstanding, and he once again came up with some crucial goal contributions to help the side over the line.

Mowbray’s style of play has allowed the former Leeds man, Amad Diallo and Patick Roberts to flourish, and with such attacking talent, Sunderland are a side to be feared in the play-offs. However, Luton are obviously an excellent team as well, so it promises to be some semi-final between the two.