Luke Ayling struggled up against another former Leeds United player during the 1-1 draw between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on Sunday afternoon.

Sunderland fought back to earn a point at fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough in the Tees-Wear derby at the Riverside.

It took over an hour for there to be a breakthrough, with Marcus Forss lashing home a loose ball from inside the box and volleying fiercely beyond Anthony Patterson to put Michael Carrick's side ahead.

Yet, Michael Beale's side fought back fairly swiftly, when Jack Clarke's superb pass from the left picked out Nazariy Rusyn, and the Ukranian forward half-volleyed a shot into the corner past the dive of Tom Glover at the near post.

It set up a tense finish, with both sides end-to-end looking for a winner, but neither could find an elusive second to secure all three points.

Jack Clarke vs Luke Ayling

Throughout the game, Sunderland's best attacks had come down their left-hand side, with Clarke facing Ayling at right-back and regularly getting by his former teammate from their days spent together in West Yorkshire under Marcelo Bielsa.

Ayling signed for Boro on loan until the end of the season, with Carrick struggling in terms of defensive numbers, and he has largely settled in well, starting all three league games since arriving at the Riverside.

Per Sofascore, Ayling was dribbled past once but completed just one of his five ground duels against Sunderland's dynamic attacker, with Clarke able to put in plenty of crosses or passes into the box against Ayling, who couldn't get near him.'

The winger had five key passes and one big chance created in the 90 minutes, with Ayling highlighted on social media by fans and ex-professionals alike for his struggling display.

Ian Harte's reaction

Ian Harte is the agent of Clarke, whilst also being an ex-Leeds and Sunderland player, having made 283 appearances for the Whites, and a further eight for the North East outfit.

He took to Twitter (X) and said: "Good result for Sunderland AFC. I have to say Jack Clarke

had Luke [Ayling] on toast every opportunity. [Sunderland] could have won it at the end. Imagine if they had out-and-out number nine. [They] would have so many goals."

His reaction garnered some criticism, but Harte responded: "Listen, I like Luke Ayling

and rate him, what a servant for LUFC. He has played at the top and for us players who have played at the top we respect the players we come up against. Jack has had a brilliant season and most right-backs struggle against him one-v-one."

Jack Clarke's career stats - as of 05/02/2024* Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 28 2 2 Tottenham Hotpur 4 0 0 QPR 7 0 0 Stoke City 14 0 2 Sunderland 102 25 22

Jack Clarke is Sunderland's best player

Clarke's quality in those situations makes him one of the best wingers in the league and a test for any full-back, as Harte alludes to.

He may not be the quickest, but has the ability to evade defenders with a drop of a shoulder with absolute ease. His development over the last year-and-a-half in the Championship with Sunderland has been excellent.

Meanwhile, Ayling's physical attributes may have declined, which is apparent in games at the moment, but he has looked better in possession than what he was showing during the latter stages of his Leeds career.

Therefore, Clarke was always likely to have some joy in this game in that regard.