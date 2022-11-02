Ian Harte gives glowing verdict on key Sunderland figure

Ian Harte believes Tony Mowbray is the right manager to work with the young players at Sunderland.

Mowbray has been at the club for a few weeks now after taking over from Alex Neil, with the Scotsman opting to head to Stoke City, and in that time we have seen some promising performances from the Black Cats.

It seems safe to say a bit more consistency is needed from the club with them currently 16th in the table but the standings are so congested even just a couple of wins would see them really make strides in the table.

That is what they’ll be looking to do, then, and speaking to Bet365, Harte revealed he feels Mowbray is the ideal manager for the club at the moment…

“Tony’s a great guy. I know him quite well. Of course, with a manager leaving under those circumstances I think fans would be disappointed that Alex Neil left, but he moved on to Stoke. That’s in the past now and I think the players are really enjoying their time under the guidance of someone like Tony, because what he did at Blackburn last year with a small budget brings belief within the group, and I think he’s right for the young players that are at Sunderland.

The Verdict

Positive words from Harte on Mowbray and Sunderland fans will hope that as he settles in further they will see better and better results.

He got Blackburn playing some nice stuff during his tenure and had them challenging for the play-offs, though they couldn’t quite get over the line.

He helped establish Rovers in the Championship once more after promotion, though, and that is what his task is at the Stadium of Light.

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Sunderland players play for now?

1 of 18 Seb Larsson AIK Djurgardens Hammarby Malmo