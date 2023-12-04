Highlights Niall Huggins has had an impressive season for Sunderland after being patient with injuries and earning a call-up to the Wales national team.

Talks are underway over a new contract for Huggins, indicating the club's desire to reward his fine performances.

Sunderland should extend Huggins' contract to invest in their future and ensure they don't lose him to another club.

Agent Ian Harte has been discussing the future of Sunderland defender Niall Huggins, as it is believed that talks are underway over a new contract.

Huggins came through the academy at Leeds United, but with it looking unlikely he would be given a chance in the first team, he decided to look for a new team.

In 2021, the defender joined the Black Cats, and he has since been trying to find his way into their first team on a regular basis.

The 22-year-old struggled for regular football in his first couple of seasons, but this season has found his feet and is playing an important role in the club’s bid to finish in the play-off places once again this season.

According to iNews, talks are underway between the two parties over a new contract and his agent has stated that the player needs to keep doing what he’s doing on the pitch.

How has Niall Huggins performed for Sunderland this season?

As mentioned, before this season, Huggins was watching most of the action from the bench as he suffered several injuries and couldn’t get himself ahead of the other defenders.

However, this season, his patience has seen him be rewarded, as he’s started 13 of the 19 league games so far.

It was a slow start to the campaign, as Huggins played just 20 minutes of Championship football in the first five matches.

But since the QPR match, Huggins has started 13 of the 14 games the Black Cats have played, with the only exception being the 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town last week.

The Welshman has firmly slotted himself into Tony Mowbray’s plans going forward, and it is likely that Sunderland will want to reward that fine form.

Niall Huggins' stats per division (As it stands December 4th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Premier League 2 23 2 2 Championship 16 1 1 League One 2 0 0 Premier League 1 0 0

What has Ian Harte said about Niall Huggins’ future at Sunderland?

Harte believes Huggins has had an amazing season so far after being patient with his injury that saw him on the sidelines for a long period of time.

He believes Huggins has been rewarded by earning a call-up to the Wales national team, but he refused to speculate about ongoing contract talks.

Harte told iNews: “Niall’s had an amazing season so far. He’s had to be patient; he’s been injured for a year and a half.

“I’ve always known when he was at Leeds he is a top, top player. He can play right-back, he can play left-back.

“He’s been rewarded for his form with a call-up to the Wales national team. He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing, he’s got a year and half left so we’ll just have to watch this space.”

Should Sunderland extend Niall Huggins’ contract?

It’s been a frustrating time for the player and club at times, but it seems that Huggins is finally settling into his role at Sunderland.

So much so that he is becoming an important player in the club’s defence this season. The good news is that Sunderland still have plenty of time to renew Huggins’ contract, as it doesn’t run out until the summer of 2025.

But the Black Cats will want to reward him for his fine performances, and given how important he has become, they won’t want to let his contract get to a point where they have no choice but to sell him.

A new contract from Sunderland would see them investing in their future once again, and given how well he has performed, it makes sense for a new deal for all parties involved.