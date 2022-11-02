Ian Harte backs attacker to excel under Mowbray at Sunderland

Ian Harte has backed the ‘incredible talent’ that is Jack Clarke to flourish under Tony Mowbray at Sunderland.

The young attacker doesn’t turn 22 until later this month but has already had a busy career, with him tearing it up for Leeds United as a teenager before moving to Tottenham where his early development unfortunately stalled, as he struggled for game time.

He’s had loan spells at the likes of Stoke City and QPR but it’s perhaps at Sunderland where we’re starting to see him find his feet once more.

Indeed, speaking to Bet365, Ian Harte lavished praise on Clarke:

“That youngster has incredible talent. He’s still only young. He left Leeds and went to Tottenham and didn’t get the opportunities that he probably deserved when he was there. But in football you’ve got to dust yourself off and I think he’s gone to the right club, where he’s getting loved, he’s getting looked after, and the performances that he’s put in so far this season have been brilliant. Hopefully he can continue to do that for the club.”

Harte was then asked about how much Clarke was enjoying his time on Wearside, and he said that he felt Mowbray’s arrival was only going to help him more:

“Yeah, he loves it at Sunderland. I think Tony will be very good for Jack as well, because he takes time to talk to the players, tries to get inside their heads and makes them feel special. That’s why I think Tony is a great fit for Sunderland. Especially with all the other young lads and young players that are there as well.”

The Verdict

Sunderland certainly have a player with potential in Clarke and he looks more settled there than he has been in recent years.

So many loan spells in a short time was always going to hurt his rhythm but hopefully he can show what he is all about once more at Sunderland and keep impressing.

Mowbray has worked with plenty of talented young players over the years, meanwhile, and so should know how to get the very best from Clarke.

