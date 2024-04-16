Recent comments made by everyone from the Plymouth Argyle players to the owner paint a stark picture of life under Ian Foster.

The former manager certainly had a unique way of doing things, which proved ineffective.

Centre-back Dan Scarr was one player who Foster froze out and after a stellar performance against Leicester City, the former boss may have a tinge of regret.

Ian Foster’s alleged mistreatment of players

When Ian Foster took over down in Devon, he was keen to imprint his own identity on the side.

Tottenham Hotspur duo Ashley Phillips and Alfie Devine were amongst those to sign in January, having previously worked with the manager in the England youth setup. The same goes for Darko Gyabi, who joined on from Leeds United.

Not only did Foster have his way with the transfer business but he also left a mark on the current members of the squad.

Callum Wright and Dan Scarr were often left out of matchday squads and whilst the manager said they “haven’t done anything wrong”, the vibe around the team told a very different story, with the latter describing how a “wedge was driven between” the players and the staff.

There is a lot that can be said about the aura around Plymouth Argyle during Foster’s time in charge, some of which is true and some of which is merely rumours circling on social media.

Either way, everyone involved with the club seem to be much happier under the current management and this is being displayed in the results.

Simon Hallett’s killer line when speaking to the Argyle media really painting a stark picture: “The guy we hired was not the guy we saw around the club”.

Related Plymouth Argyle: Ian Foster departure has had knock-on effect on key cog already – View The Green Army have seen a return to type from Morgan Whittaker since the club parted ways with Ian Foster.

Defensive powerhouse making the difference v Leicester

Dan Scarr played the full 90 minutes in the first two Argyle games with Foster at the helm, a 1-1 draw away at Huddersfield Town followed by a 3-1 home win over Cardiff City.

From that point onwards though, we didn’t see him again in what must have been an extremely difficult period for the player mentally.

Foster was sacked after the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bristol City on April 1st, and Scarr has played every minute since, showing a complete turnaround in his fortunes.

Not only has the defender stepped up to the task but he has gone above and beyond expectations.

Dan Scarr's statistics post-Ian Foster, as per FotMob Opponent Rating Minutes Touches Passes Clearances Interceptions Duels Rotherham 7.8 90 50 28/36 7 1 13/14 QPR 7.5 90 76 53/61 8 1 9/11 Leicester 7.2 90 43 30/35 6 5 2/3

The 29-year-old was named Player of the Match in the Pilgrims’ wins over Rotherham United and promotion hopefuls Leicester City.

Both games ended 1-0 thanks to goals from Bali Mumba and Mustapha Bundu respectively, whilst Scarr played out of his skin at the other end of the field.

50 touches, seven clearances and 13/14 duels won is the statistical outlay for Scarr in the success away at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

He boasted similar numbers in the 1-1 draw with Queens’ Park Rangers before then amassing four-headed clearances, five recoveries and 2/2 aerial duels won in the Leicester victory.

The Green Army have a chant about Scarr that can’t be repeated pre-watershed, and it isn’t hard to see why when he dominates in the air the way he does.

If Ian Foster was watching the Leicester game then he would have witnessed some defensive acumen and will-power that he could have done with during his struggles as Argyle boss.