Plymouth Argyle lost again in midweek when they travelled north to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Djeidi Gassama scored the only goal of the game for Danny Rohl’s resurgent side and while the Owls took one step closer to safety, Argyle are just two points above the drop zone now.

Ian Foster has done himself no favours in recent weeks and giving the cold shoulder to the fanbase could prove to be the final straw.

The passion of Lowe and Schumacher at Plymouth

Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher both left Plymouth Argyle in frustrating circumstances, but nobody can take away from what they did during their respective tenures.

The pair from Liverpool were both able to get the players and the supporters to buy in 100% and that went a long way towards their achievements.

A mixture of feelings are held by the Home Park faithful towards the current Preston North End and Stoke City bosses, yet gaining promotion out of both League Two and League One came under their management.

Passion ran through their veins and this was something that any supporter would appreciate.

With every press conference and post-match fist bump, it was evident that they were proud to be associated with the club.

Foster hasn’t really displayed anything of the sort, to the point that he has somewhat neglected those of an Argyle persuasion. The supporters feel as if the manager isn't fully bought into the project and his withdrawn demeanor is set to backfire on him massively if this downward spiral continues in Devon.

Shortcomings of Ian Foster

Argyle have won just one of their last eight outings in all competitions, a 2-0 victory away at Middlesbrough, pushing them closer and closer to the relegation zone.

Granted, the newly promoted side have faced some huge tests, in the form of Leeds United and Ipswich Town, but it is more the manner of them that has this passionate fanbase biting their nails.

The Pilgrims haven’t scored in four of their last five and the forward line has hit a wall, and then some.

Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie may be struggling to find the back of the net at the top end of the field, but it is the puzzling behaviour of the Argyle manager that raises the most questions.

One supporter wrote on X that Foster has sucked “the life and soul out of our football club” and to do so in such a short space of time is astounding. This is a perfectly valid claim to make too, particularly when Lowe and Schumacher were both able to bring such an energy and vibrancy to the table.

If your team are getting the results, then a manager can survive without having the fans completely convinced, but neither of these things are the case for Argyle right now.

Plymouth Argyle's last five games, as per FotMob Date Opponent Outcome Shots Shots on target xG 5/3 Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 loss 13 3 0.57 2/3 Ipswich Town 2-0 loss 9 2 0.51 24/2 Middlesbrough 2-0 win 22 11 1.93 20/2 West Bromwich Albion 3-0 loss 4 0 0.11 17/2 Leeds United 2-0 loss 7 1 0.90

Lowe and Schumacher were able to lay such solid foundations and build up a great relationship with the supporters, all of which is now being undone by Foster.

In his press conferences, Steven Gerrard’s former assistant regularly heaps tonnes of praise on opponents, making it seem as if the defeats are to be expected, as well as denying any existence of an attacking issue.

“Getting fed up with the same old comments from Ian Foster now” is what another supporter wrote, a sentiment that is largely shared in and around Home Park, and it is true that he is regularly hyping up the opponents and making it seem almost as if Argyle should just be grateful for even being in the Championship.

No matter what can be said about football fans, they will stick by a team and a manager if they are given a reason to do so.

The aforementioned duo did just that with the back-and-forth of love that they shared with the thousands that followed them up and down the country, where no manager can be exactly the same, Foster feels the exact opposite. If the fanbase feel left out in the cold then the boss does risk completely losing their support, which would take him one step closer to the exit door.

There is no reason for the green half of Devon to believe in him at this point in time and the club are treading water, hoping three teams will end up being worse than them come early May.

It's quite the drop-off and Foster's biggest issue might be a souring fanbase.