After seeing their manager Steven Schumacher depart over two weeks ago for Championship rivals Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle have had to carefully consider their options when it comes to their next head coach.

It has been made pretty clear that the Pilgrims are looking for more of a coach rather than a manager to try and get their young squad to the next level, but in the mean-time, director of football Neil Dewsnip has been in caretaker charge, drawing three out of his four matches and losing the other one to Southampton - albeit pretty harshly after Bali Mumba's goal was incorrectly ruled out for offside.

And it appears that Argyle are closing in on their next head coach, with the appointment process being whittled down to the final three names.

Foster set to pip Eustace and Cook for Plymouth job

According to a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon, Plymouth have already selected their next boss, but the actual identity of the person had been shrouded in mystery.

It has now been revealed though who the final three candidates for the role were, and they range in experience and identity.

One of the final three was John Eustace, who is looking for his next challenge after being sacked by Birmingham City three months ago in favour of Wayne Rooney.

Eustace left the Blues in sixth position and has seen them tumble down the table since his departure, and whilst it has been reported that he would be open to returning to St. Andrew's in the wake of Rooney's sacking, he has also very much been in Plymouth's thinking.

Another of the final candidates was Paul Cook, who is currently in charge of National League leaders Chesterfield.

The 56-year-old, who has been more of a manager than a coach in his career, last managed in the Championship with Wigan Athletic in 2020 when they were relegated thanks to their financial issues, and after a brief stint at Ipswich Town in League One he has been with the Spireites since 2021.

Paul Cook's Career Managerial Statistics Team Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Southport 28 5 8 15 17.86% Sligo Rovers 203 95 52 56 46.80% Accrington Stanley 33 8 7 18 24.24% Chesterfield 145 65 36 44 44.83% Portsmouth 107 52 27 28 48.60% Wigan Athletic 155 64 41 50 41.29% Ipswich Town 44 13 17 14 29.55% Chesterfield 103 59 18 26 57.28% Stats Correct As Of January 1, 2024 - As Per Wikipedia

Football Insider reported last week that talks had been held with Cook in regards to the vacancy, and he could have been Argyle's choice.

However, it appears that the job is going to be given to Ian Foster, who is in advanced talks with the Pilgrims, according to The Telegraph's John Percy.

The 47-year-old is currently Steven Gerrard's assistant at Saudi outfit Al-Ettifaq, but he has managed England at three different youth levels - under-18's, 19's and 20's, as well as stints with Galway United and Dundalk of the Republic of Ireland earlier on in his coaching career.

Foster has also been a youth coach at Coventry City and also worked under Paul Cook as a first-team coach at Portsmouth, but he now looks all set to start his club management career in England in Devon.

Is Ian Foster the right fit for Plymouth?

If Plymouth are looking for more of a coach than a manager, then Foster will be as good as any candidate.

He is said to be known to Neil Dewsnip, who will be very much involved in the process of the appointment, with both men actually being born in Whiston on Merseyside giving them a strong link to each other.

And it is Foster's work with the England national team setup that is likely to stand him in good stead for his first English managerial experience, should the appointment go through.

He will have a strong book of contacts which should help land some top young talents for Plymouth, and his coaching credentials are clearly strong considering he worked for England for a number of years, nurturing some of the top talents in the country.

Whilst inexperienced in actual management, Foster will have a strong team around him and he should have all the tools to be a success.