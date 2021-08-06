Ian Evatt teases Bolton Wanderers transfer hope

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt is confident that one of his chief summer targets has resurfaced onto their radar, having initially felt that a deal was unattainable.

He has found himself a man down in the final third after new recruit Xavier Amaechi fractured his metatarsal against Preston North End, with the former Arsenal prospect set to undergo surgery as a result.

Amaechi’s footballing education with the Gunners meant that a weight of expectation and excitement was married with his arrival, and the winger’s absence leaves Bolton needing alternative options out wide.

It is not ideal preparation for Bolton as they ready themselves for the trials and tribulations lying ahead upon their third-tier return, having romped to League One promotion at the first time of asking last term.

Their summer recruitment mission has took flight, though, with Evatt making up to nine signings as they look to reinstate themselves in League One. Welsh Internationals Declan John and Josh Sheehan have both arrived at the club, while they have also struck a balance of youth and experience by bringing in the likes of George Johnston, Amadou Bakayoko, Will Aimson, Oladapo Afolayan and Joel Dixon.

Evatt is evidently keen to bolster his frontline and implement an extra breath of firepower and gusto into the side, and although he is yet to disclose the identity of his attacking target, he is optimistic that a deal can be agreed imminently.

Speaking to The Bolton News, Evatt said: “We have worked tirelessly all pre-season and we were unfortunate with that Xav injury. We have now highlighted at least one and we’re working hard to make that happen.

“Funnily enough he was one of our primary targets and we didn’t think we could afford him but things have come back around. You will hear something pretty quickly.

“Sharon and the rest of the board have been absolutely magnificent with their support and backing, so hopefully things will progress and fans will be very happy with what we are doing.”

The Verdict:

Bolton have added experience, solidity and structure to their squad, however, there is still a need for forward options.

Hitman Eoin Doyle possesses a strong record at this level, whereas Nathan Delfouneso and Bakayo are both also expected to make the transition and help Bolton kick off their League One campaign on the right foot.

It must be said, though, they are somewhat light in attacking areas and Evatt will be desperate to address this before long, in what looks to be a fiercely competitive season across the division.