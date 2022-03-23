Ian Evatt speaks out on Kyle Dempsey’s situation at Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt says he is impressed with the progress of midfielder Kyle Dempsey.

Dempsey joined Bolton from Gillingham in January but the 26-year-old has had a slow start to life with Bolton after suffering an injury on his calf.

After returning to training last week, Dempsey was one of nine first team players who got minutes in yesterday’s reserve game against Fleetwood Town which finished 1-1.

His manager has spoken about the player’s recognisable progress as he told Bolton News: “When Kyle came in he kind of dipped in and out of the team and has had that little injury but I have been really pleased with him.

“It is a difficult thing to recruit so many players in January and for them all to hit the ground running when they came from completely different teams and backgrounds, doing things differently to the way we do things here.”

It’s not just on the pitch he is impressing either as Evatt credited his attitude saying, “Kyle is learning all the time. When I am looking and presenting to the group for our visual learning and video analysis the intensity in his face and the attention to detail – he wants to learn and he is learning.

“He is a great character, a very, very good player and gives us something completely different to what the others give us.”

The Verdict:

It’s good to see Kyle Dempsey making progress on the pitch after a bit of a tough start to life at Bolton.

He will be hoping he can stay fit and be involved with the first team again soon.

It’s clear that the 26-year-old has a brilliant attitude to football and furthering his understanding of the game even when he’s unable to play and these will be qualities that really stand out to Evatt and make him has faith in the player.

As Bolton prepare for a big play-off push in their final in their final seven games, Dempsey will be hoping he can have a part to play in helping the team.