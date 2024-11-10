Ian Evatt has responded to the pressure on his position at Bolton Wanderers after his side were battered 5-0 away at Stockport County on Saturday afternoon.

Sections of the Trotters away support vented their frustration at the manager at Edgeley Park during their humiliating defeat this past weekend, chanting for a change in the dugout.

The Whites found themselves 1-0 behind at half-time, but goals from Kyle Wooton, Fraser Horsfall, Louie Barry and Odin Bailey in the second 45 consigned them to an embarrassing result at their Greater Manchester rivals.

Evatt was previously under pressure in the opening weeks of the current campaign, but had managed to lead a turn-around in results recently.

However, Stockport's five-goal haul has put Evatt's job back under the spotlight once again, much like it was in September when Huddersfield defeated Bolton 4-0 on their own turf.

Ian Evatt responds to Bolton Wanderers future question after Stockport County defeat

Evatt has revealed that he will reflect on the result, as he often does after a poor display like on Saturday.

However, he has given no indication that he believes this is his final game in charge of the club.

“I always reflect on myself, look at myself before anything or anyone else,” said Evatt, via The Bolton News.

“No doubt I will do the same.

“I know what you are trying to ask me.

“As I said, I reflect on myself more than anything, I’ll do the same again.

“The minute I think enough is enough, I’ll be the first to say it.”

The defeat has left Bolton sitting 10th in the League One table, one point behind Stockport who are in sixth.

League One standings 2024-25 (As of November 10th) Team P GD Pts 5 Lincoln City 14 +4 25 6 Stockport County 15 +8 24 7 Mansfield Town 13 +5 24 8 Huddersfield Town 14 +7 23 9 Reading 14 +1 23 10 Bolton Wanderers 14 -2 23

Ian Evatt issues Bolton Wanderers defeat admission

Evatt admitted that the defeat was likely the worst of his time with Bolton, claiming that he is hurt and embarrassed by what happened.

“I am hurt, embarrassed, frustrated, all the words and phrases you can use – it’s just not acceptable in any way, shape or form,” Evatt added.

“I think [that this is the worst performance of his time at Bolton].

“We have had some dark moments and bad spells but, yes, it was very, very disappointing.

“There are always things you can look back on.

“We haven’t been able to train all week, we have had players off ill, players who have had to have IV electrolytes before the game – four or five of them in the starting XI.

“It has been a disastrous week and it has finished in a disastrous manner.

“It is not excuses, it’s the truth.

“I will always try and tell the truth. It has been a very difficult week and today has been as difficult as it gets.”

Bolton Wanderers are still in a decent position despite Stockport County embarrassment

Evatt was under pressure at the start of the season due to a string of poor results, but Bolton have done well to get back into play-off contention.

Supporters shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that they are still just one point behind the top six after 14 games, irrespective of such a bad result and performance against County.

They’re not in a bad position in the table, even if pre-season expectations were higher after their defeat in the play-off final in the previous campaign.

Evatt still deserves to keep his job based on all the previous work he’s done at the club, even if this 5-0 hammering is quite a low point for his tenure.