Ian Evatt speaks out as Bolton Wanderers weigh up free agent move

Bolton Wanderers are continuing to run the rule over free agent defender Joel Lynch, as per the Bolton News.

Lynch is without a club after leaving Sunderland at the end of last season, having made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats last term.

The defender has since been searching for a new club, though, and has been training with Bolton as Ian Evatt continues to watch over the 33-year-old.

The Wanderers may look to add further depth and competition for Ryan Delaney and Reiss Greenidge, with George Taft departing in January.

Bolton, though, will not rush into a deal for Lynch, with Evatt continuing to monitor the progress of the former QPR and Nottingham Forest man.

Via the Bolton News, Evatt said: “We will monitor it day to day, possibly week to week.

“He is doing well. He needs to be fitter and sharper, he’ll admit that himself, but he has a lot of quality and has had a fantastic career.

“He brings a lot of things to the table that we don’t have a lot of, like leadership skills, a big strong character and a winning attitude.”

Bolton have already scoured the free agent market this season, bringing in experienced midfielder Kieran Lee after a lengthy spell at Sheffield Wednesday came to an end.

The Verdict

Lynch would be a great signing for Bolton on paper, but you can’t blame them for wanting to evaluate all possibilities before making a decision on his future.

The defender hasn’t played in over a year, so he needs to build up his fitness and sharpness so that an injury doesn’t occur.

Lynch clearly thinks he’s still got something left in the tank, and his experience and quality in defence could be beneficial for Bolton as they look to have a strong end to the campaign.