Ian Evatt shifts Bolton Wanderers focus as quick turn around looms

Bolton Wanderers suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat at home to Wigan Athletic on Saturday and Ian Evatt is intent on bouncing back at Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening.

The Trotters’ defeat was their second in succession without troubling the scorers and a trip to the league leading Pilgrims looks a menacing task.

Ian Evatt reflected on the way the team were able to turn around a difficult start to the 2020/21 campaign and how they can utilise that resolve again when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “We have all faced adversity here, most of us anyway, since the start of last season. Things in football rarely go swimmingly all the time, and you’ll have bumps in the road. Today was a huge one.

“We need to take on the criticism and bounce back.”

The Trotters’ outstanding second half to the season in League Two will give them belief that they still can get on a run and break back into the play-off places. The 4-0 scoreline did flatter Wigan, who are looking every bit automatic promotion fodder in the first quarter of the season, a touch.

Evatt will be desperate to take something from Home Park having disappointed an attendance of 20,000+ at The UniBol on Saturday.

The Verdict

Have Bolton Wanderers had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 1. Portsmouth Higher Lower

Bolton have shown signs that they are top six contenders this season and should arrest their slide this week. Following Argyle they play host to Steve Evans’ Gillingham and will be preparing to go into that as heavy favourites.

A strong performance and victory over Gills should do away with the desperately disappointing scoreline and go some way to restoring the faith in the team from the stands. After extremely worrying times off the pitch Bolton have a stable side in the third tier looking to challenge for promotion to the second tier. A great position to be in after they plummeted into League Two in 2020.