Ian Evatt shares honest reflection ahead of Bolton Wanderers’ trip to Plymouth Argyle

Bolton Wanderers fell to a humbling 4-0 defeat at home to Wigan Athletic last time out and the Trotters will be desperate to put that to the back of their minds with a positive result at Home Park on Tuesday evening.

Ian Evatt has had a lot of ups and downs in his time at The UniBol from the first half of last season to pushing the automatic promotion spots earlier this term.

The former Barrow manager gave a brutally honest assessment of the weekend’s events when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “Football has a funny way of just when you think things are going well, of coming back and kicking you in the nuts.

“On Sunday I watched Plymouth and watched our game twice over. It was a difficult watch but we win or we learn. And I learned a lot about myself on Saturday, about the team and the individuals in it.

“Those that know me we well enough now know I never switch off. I live and breathe this and I want to win at everything I do, no matter what.” he added.

Plymouth Argyle command a lot of respect as league leaders but Bolton have been taking no prisoners on the road so far this season, it will be very interesting from a neutral perspective to see how this one plays out.

The Verdict

Honesty without hiding anything is always refreshing to hear from a manager.

Evatt is clearly a boss who is constantly evaluating his own and other individual’s performances and striving for improvement. Wigan were extremely clinical on Saturday and that made the scoreline look a lot more dominant than the performance from the away side actually was.

Bolton have no reason to panic, they remain comfortably a top half team in League One this season and should continue their promotion aspirations. Taking a point from Home Park would be viewed as a good result with lowly Gillingham coming to The UniBol at the weekend.