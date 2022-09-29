Ian Evatt shares encouraging update on influential Bolton Wanderers man ahead of Lincoln clash

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that Conor Bradley is expected to be available for selection for this weekend’s showdown with Lincoln City.

Bradley suffered some sickness whilst on international duty with Northern Ireland.

The defender featured for his country in their Nations League clashes with Kosovo and Greece.

As a result of international call-ups, Bolton’s scheduled meeting with Portsmouth last weekend was postponed.

Set to make their return to action on Saturday, the Trotters will be determined to build upon their positive start to the season over the course of the coming weeks.

Currently sixth in the League One standings, Bolton have managed to accumulate a respectable total of 17 points from their opening nine league games.

Having recently secured victories over Charlton Athletic, Milton Keynes Dons and Peterborough United in the third-tier, Evatt’s side will be brimming with confidence heading into their clash with Lincoln.

Ahead of this fixture, Evatt has shared an update on Bradley.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News about the defender, the Bolton boss said: “Matt Barrass has had a report from the national teams that have been involved about the health of our players.

“Conor Bradley has a little bit of sickness yesterday [Tuesday], but they don’t envisage it being [a] problem for Saturday so in terms of injuries, it’s fine, just a little bit of illness for Conor.”

The Verdict

This is a relatively encouraging update as Bradley could potentially line up for Bolton in this weekend’s game.

Since joining Wanderers on loan from Liverpool, the 19-year-old has established himself as an influential player for the League One outfit.

In the nine appearances that he has made at this level for Bolton, Bradley has scored two goals and has provided three assists for his team-mates.

The defender has also made two tackles and 1.9 interceptions per fixture and is averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.15 in League One.

Currently being deployed in a wing-back position by Evatt, Bradley will be determined to produce another eye-catching display against Lincoln.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Bolton Wanderers facts?

1 of 25 Bolton were formed in 1874? Real Fake