Ian Evatt shares encouraging update on 20-year-old’s situation at Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that the club are making good progress in their talks with Hamburg over the possibility of extending Xavier Amaechi’s loan deal.

Amaechi is currently set to return to the German side next month when his deal with the Trotters expires.

Since joining Bolton on a short-term deal in the summer transfer window, the 20-year-old has struggled to make a major impact for the club in League One due to injury.

After spending a considerable amount of time on the sidelines as a result of a fractured metatarsal, Amaechi finally made his senior debut for the Trotters during their clash with Crewe Alexandra.

The winger has gone on to make seven more appearances for the club since this fixture and could be in line to feature in Bolton’s showdown with Burton Albion next Wednesday.

Making reference to Amaechi’s current situation at the club, Evatt has admitted that he is confident that a fresh agreement will be reached with Hamburg.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News about Amaechi, Evatt said: “We’re progressing our talks with Hamburg.

“There is good dialogue between both parties and I think there is a willingness from both sides to continue. So yeah, that one looks okay.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Bolton as Amaechi has managed to illustrate some glimpses of promise for the club in League One this season and will be keen to push on under the guidance of Evatt.

Particularly impressive during the club’s clash with Cheltenham Town last month, the winger scored his first goal for the Trotters in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.72.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis in the second-half of the campaign, Amaechi may be able to help Bolton achieve a relative amount of success in this division.

Amaechi could also put himself in a position where he could potentially force his way into Hamburg’s side next season if he makes considerable strides in terms of his development at the University of Bolton Stadium.