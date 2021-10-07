Ian Evatt shares encouraging update ahead of Bolton Wanderers’ clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has admitted that all of the players who featured for the club in their EFL Trophy clash with Liverpool’s Under-21 side have emerged unscathed from this game and thus will be available for selection this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Trotters boss has also revealed that some of the senior players who were rested for this particular fixture are feeling reinvigorated and thus are ready to deliver the goods against Sheffield Wednesday.

Bolton managed to seal all three points in their showdown with Liverpool’s youth outfit in the group stage of the EFL Trophy as Amadou Bakayoko bagged a brace and Nathan Delfouneso scored for the club in a 4-1 victory.

Set to make their return to League One action at Hillsborough on Saturday, the Trotters will be determined to provide their supporters with something to shout about in their showdown with the Owls.

Bolton will be brimming with confidence heading into this game as they have won three games on the bounce in all competitions.

Making reference to his squad, Evatt has revealed that all of the players involved in the club’s clash with Liverpool will be available for the trip to Sheffield.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by the club’s official Twitter account), the Bolton boss said: “No [injury] issues.

“We’re all good, everyone came through the game fine from Tuesday.

“The other night gave us an opportunity to give some players a rest, and they’re reinvigorated and ready to go again on Saturday at Sheffield Wednesday.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as Evatt will have plenty of players to choose from for this weekend’s showdown with the Owls.

When you consider that Bolton are currently seventh in the League One standings, they may fancy their chances of defeating a Wednesday side who have struggled considerably for consistency this season.

In order to have the best chance of picking up an eye-catching victory at Hillsborough, Evatt may need to turn to the likes of Dapo Afolayan and Antoni Sarcevic for inspiration.

Afolayan has managed to find the back of the net on six occasions for the Trotters this season whilst Sarcevic has been directly involved in three goals in his last five League One appearances.