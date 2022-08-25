Ian Evatt shares Bolton Wanderers transfer update as window enters its concluding stages

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has admitted that his club have been ‘offered players’ following their EFL Cup clash with Aston Villa on Tuesday evening, as stated in conversation with Manchester Evening News.

Evatt is open to adding to his squad as the summer transfer window enters its concluding stages, with the Trotters hoping to challenge for the play-offs in League One this season.

Bolton currently sit seventh in the third-tier standings having accumulated eight points from their opening five matches.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News about what could be in store during the rest of the summer, Evatt said: “Always looking. Myself and Chris (Markham) have been discussing things today and looking at things so we’ll see how that pans out. I’m not going to sit here and make any promises but we’re always looking to improve and looking to be active.

“Even today, I’ve been offered some players that I didn’t think we’d be capable of getting to be honest.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Bolton Wanderers midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Antoni Sarcevic Chesterfield Notts County Stockport Wrexham

“Financially they might not be right for us but the fact that they watched us last night and seen a bit of us has kind of put us in the shop window where people want to come and play and be a part of this and they saw the fanbase, they saw the stadium, they saw it was rocking, so it’s great that we’re having that appeal to people.”

The verdict

Putting in a strong display against Villa on Tuesday evening, Evatt certainly has a competitive squad at his disposal as things stand.

However, like most squads, there will be room for improvement, and now that the scope has seemingly been widened, it will be interesting to see if any new additions are made.

Of course, the transfer window moves very quickly, so Evatt will continue to monitor his options right up until the window slams shuts next Thursday.

Tuesday night’s defeat has seemingly brought about a lot more positives than negatives, with Evatt citing the clash as to why they have been offered some players.