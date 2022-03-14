Ian Evatt shares Bolton Wanderers’ stance as Trotters chase top-six spot

Ian Evatt believes that people will be writing off Bolton Wanderers’ play-off chances, with Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle diminishing the Trotters’ chances even more, as suggested in a conversation with Manchester Evening News.

However, the Bolton boss made it clear that his side will not give up on their top-six push until it becomes mathematically impossible.

With eight games left to play this season, Bolton are now 10 points adrift of the League One play-off places.

Addressing Bolton’s play-off push in what remains of this season to Manchester Evening News, Evatt said: “People can do that (write off chances) and that’s fine. They’ve probably got the right to do that but it’s just not in me to give up. It’s just not in the players. We won’t allow it. We have to keep driving standards every day in training.

“We know what we’re capable of and I think that’s the disappointing thing, the points we’ve dropped, we can accept the MK Dons one and the Burton one because we don’t feel like we did ourselves justice.

“The ones that are tougher to take are Tuesday and today where we feel we’ve performed really well and not got what we deserved but we’ll go again, we’ll work hard this week and get ready for Crewe.

“We’ve still got so much work to do. This is fundamentally a new group, seven new players in January is a lot.

“We’re still working on them, we’ve had a big turnover of players this year and it’s needed to and we’re improving all the time.

“Have we improved fast enough to make up for that bad couple of months? Maybe not, but we’re going to keep going and keep trying to get as many points as possible.”

The verdict

Evatt’s defiant response is certainly something that will encourage the players and fans alike, and whilst their chances are slim, it is this kind of mentality that is needed to pull off the unthinkable.

The Trotters have enjoyed a strong 2022 thus far and should a top-six finish elude them this season, then they will have even stronger hopes next year.

Trying to cut down a 10 point gap with eight games left to play, Bolton have an uphill task ahead of them.

However, a strong finish to this campaign will certainly bode for them in the context of next season, with this proving to be a decent return to League One football.