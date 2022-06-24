Ian Evatt sets out Bolton Wanderers’ plan for the summer transfer window

Bolton Wanderers had a strong season last year as they finished the campaign sat ninth in the league.

They will have been disappointed not to have made it to the play-offs, but having finished ten points away, Ian Evatt will have a good idea about where his side are.

As we have entered the summer transfer window, the Whites have done some work so far to make sure their team is in the best possible shape for next season.

Despite more additions being needed, the boss has a calm head and is willing to wait for the right deal and walk away from others to get the right signing as he told The Bolton News: “We value every player we look at – and if that valuation increases away form what we believe it should be, then we will walk away from deals. I will never put this club at risk.

“We have to be smart and patient, it is the way football has to be.

“We are really strict with our policies. It is important we stick to it because once you get involved in bidding wars you’ll end up in the situation where players are not coming here for the right reasons.

“This club has so much to offer – facilities, history, fanbase – and if the way we have progressed is not enough to motivate you, and it is the financial rewards then we are probably not the right club for you anyway.

“That is what we are thinking and where we are at. I am happy with the situation at the moment, and even more so with what I have seen from the players in the days we have been back.

“We will be patient and see what develops and comes up for us but I dot thin our fans should worry or panic.”

The Verdict:

Bolton clearly have a very strict policy for this transfer window but it is one that makes sense.

If the club are looking to go up to the Championship and become a sustainable club again, they have to be able to stick to their guns and their budget and if something exceeds that, walk away.

Although pre-season is underway now, in the grand schemes of things it is still early days with time to go until the season starts meaning the Whites don’t have to panic to get quick deals done.

Bolton’s business has been good so far this window and if they can add a few more signings to the same quality then they should be in a good place to compete next season.