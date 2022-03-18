Ian Evatt sets out bold Bolton Wanderers target ahead of club’s clash with Crewe

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that he is not giving up on the possibility of his side challenging for a play-off place during the closes stages of the season and has insisted that he believes that the club can win all of their remaining league games.

The Trotters recently lost ground in the race for a top-six finish as they dropped points in their meetings with Morecambe and Plymouth Argyle.

Considering that they are 11th in the League One standings, Bolton will need results elsewhere to fall in their favour if they are to have any chance of extending their season past the 46 game mark in May

Currently 11 points adrift of Sunderland who occupy the final spot in the play-offs, the Trotters could potentially close this gap if they defeat Crewe Alexandra this weekend.

Whilst Crewe have lost four of their last five league games, Bolton cannot afford to underestimate them when they head to the Mornflake Stadium.

Ahead of this clash, Evatt has shared an honest assessment on the current situation at Bolton.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Trotters boss said: “This season isn’t over yet.

“We’ve got a lot to play for.

“This team is capable of winning games back-to-back and that starts on Saturday.

“We look like we’re out of it at the moment but this team is capable of winning eight straight games.

“There is no doubt about that and that has to be our target.

“Whether that’s achievable or not I don’t know, but we are going to be our best to try and do that.

“And if we can, it maybe gives us an opportunity.

“It’s going to take a huge, huge effort but this team and this squad is capable of doing it.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a bold target as Bolton will need to be in sensational form in order to pick up 24 points from their remaining eight league fixtures.

The Trotters will have to achieve this goal in the absence of Marlon Fossey who is set to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

A key part of Bolton’s system, Fossey’s creativity allowed him to provide six direct goal contributions at this level in his wing-back role.

Set to face a Wigan Athletic outfit who are currently fighting for automatic promotion on April 2nd, Bolton will need to head into this fixture with a great deal of confidence and thus tomorrow’s clash with Crewe is a must-win for them.