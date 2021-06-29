Ian Evatt sets Bolton Wanderers’ radar on Sheffield United freebie

Bolton Wanderers could offer Phil Jagielka a chance to continue his career following his release from Sheffield United.

The central defender, who will turn 39 in August, was released by Sheffield United on the back of relegation into the Championship, with Slavisa Jokanovic not retaining the veteran’s service upon his arrival at Bramall Lane.

Yet, according to Alan Nixon, there’s a chance that we could see Jagielka pop up elsewhere in the EFL in the coming season.

He reports on Twitter that there have been talks held about the former England international heading to the University of Bolton Stadium for pre-season. There are other clubs interested in a potential deal, but Ian Evatt has a chance of swooping for the veteran.

Jagielka made an emotional return to Bramall Lane two years ago, linking up with the Blades on the back of their promotion to the Premier League under Chris Wilder in 2019/20.

Over the course of the last two seasons, Jagielka has made 16 appearances in the Premier League, whilst he’s also added three appearances apiece in the FA Cup and League Cup.

Sandwiched between spells with Sheffield United, Jagielka established himself as an England international whilst playing for Everton. At Goodison Park, he made 384 appearances across all competitions.

The Verdict

Jagielka isn’t the player that he once was, but there’s little denying that he could be very useful to Evatt and Bolton down in League One.

The former England centre-back has a real experience and, as we’ve seen on countless occasions elsewhere, that can be a good thing both on the field and in the dressing room.

As a free agent, there’s very little risk for the Trotters, so this looks like it could be a very good deal.

All eyes, now, will be on whether or not Bolton and Evatt can hold off the interest that’s clearly bubbling away elsewhere.

