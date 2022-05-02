Ian Evatt set to make imminent decisions regarding future of a selection of Bolton players

Ian Evatt is set to conduct talks with Bolton Wanderers’ out-of-contract players today, as per a report from The Bolton News.

The Trotters boss is set to finalise his decisions regarding who, out of those seeing their contract expire in the coming weeks, he would like to keep to help at The University of Bolton Stadium.

Evatt’s side, who finished the League One campaign strongly, will be looking to trouble the promotion places next season, with Evatt taking the first necessary steps in trying to achieve just that.

Matt Gilks, Nathan Delfouneso, Andrew Tutte, Liam Edwards, Alex Baptiste, Liam Gordon, Adam Senior, Reiss Greenidge, Luke Hutchinson, Jay Fitzmartin and Finlay Lockett are the players in question, with all 11 possessing contracts that expire next month.

The report states that some of the club’s younger players have already been told what their immediate future holds, ahead of the formation of Bolton’s B team.

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how Evatt recruits for next season, with this emerging as the first important indicator as to how intense this summer may be.

Should the club wave goodbye to a number of these senior professionals, then there will be lots of room within the squad for Evatt to address.

Given the season they have had after just winning League Two promotion, all eyes will be firmly set on improving once again and challenging for promotion.

Another thing to consider is that the likes of Oladapo Afolayan and Ricardo Santos are on the radar of Championship clubs going into the summer, something else that could change the dynamic of the squad going into the summer.