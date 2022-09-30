Ian Evatt sends warning to his Bolton Wanderers side ahead of Lincoln City clash

Despite narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season, Bolton Wanderers came into this campaign with high aspirations which looked achievable due to them also having a strong squad.

The Whites have had a good start to the new season with five wins in their first nine games, which leaves them sat sixth in the table currently.

After a week off for the international break, Bolton return to action this weekend as they welcome Lincoln City for a game that kicks off a run of eight games in all competitions in October.

Despite going into the game in good form, Ian Evatt is keen not to get ahead of himself knowing what’s to come and is keeping his expectations in line, as he told the club’s Official Media: “It is just a platform. It’s a good start. That’s all it is.

“We’re getting into the gritty months now. The winter months can be really challenging.

“You’re going to face some difficult weather conditions, different pitch conditions and different personnel.

“It can be cold and miserable and you have to find a way to win and win consistently.

“This is the start of this run now and the players are in a really good place. They are really focussed.

“We’re excited by what we can do and what we can achieve but we’ve got a long, long way to go.

“At the moment our heads are firmly down and working extremely hard on the training pitch.

“I’m really encouraged seeing the work we’re doing and then hopefully we will provide really good performances on Saturdays and Tuesday nights.”

The Verdict:

Bolton have had a good start to the season and sitting sixth in the league is somewhere they’d like to be by the end of the season.

However, the Bolton boss is right not to get carried away and make sure his side don’t either. There are still plenty of games to play and some will be in hard conditions.

What’s more, with such a big number of games coming up in October the squad will be feeling stretched and no doubt will struggle at times.

However, they are continuing to work hard and if Evatt’s side can pick up some results early it will no doubt give them some momentum to take into the month ahead.