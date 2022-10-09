Ian Evatt sends message to his Bolton Wanderers team following second defeat in a row against Forest Green

Bolton Wanderers made no secret of the fact that they were a team searching for a chance of promotion this season.

The Whites have started the season well winning six of their 12 games so far and currently they sit sixth in the league.

However, they have now lost their last two games against Cheltenham last week and yesterday Forest Green.

Boss Ian Evatt admitted that mistakes at both end were to blame yesterday as he told The Bolton News: “If we look back at the game I think they more or less entered our box twice and we’ve managed to lose.

“The amount of chances we created in the second half, the score should never be nil, but the centre forwards can argue that the score should be il at the other end and I think we’ve had the opportunity for a clean sheet.

“I think we’ve still got the best defensive record so it’s not like we’re conceding goals or chances, to be honest. But there was that lapse of concentration on Tuesday and there was a lapse of concentration today.”

With Wanderers still sitting in the play-off spots, the losses haven’t proved to be too costly yet but as his side now prepare for a visit from Barnsley, Ian Evatt has called for accountability in his side as he said: “We have to take responsibility because it is a team game. We have to take collective responsibility for scoring goals the other end as well and I don’t think the last two games we’ve covered ourselves in glory on that aspect.

“I don’t think there’s any need for knee-jerk reactions here. We’ve lost two games 1-0, you area allowed to lose games. Today was slightly different to Tuesday, I was upset with the manner of Tuesday, I’m upset with the first half today but second half, I think everybody here knows we didn’t deserve to lose ht game but sometimes football has a nasty habit of biting you on the backside.”

The Verdict:

It was another disappointing result for Bolton yesterday and they won’t have been happy not to have bounced back from their defeat mid-week with a result this weekend.

However, as the boss says, they are allowed to lose games and haven’t dropped far in the table as a result of these defeats.

That being said, if they are a team that want promotion this season they have to make sure they are pushing at the top of their game and therefore will need a result this weekend to avoid getting in a rut.

As Evatt says though, there is responsibility to be shared throughout the team with a lack of goals being scored whilst also not keeping clean sheets meaning it is up to the whole squad to fix their problems this week.