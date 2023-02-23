Ian Evatt sends message to ex-Bolton Wanderers man as Wembley clash with Plymouth Argyle secured

Bolton Wanderers have only played at the new Wembley once before in their history, and it was a humiliating experience in 2011 as they were battered 5-0 by Stoke City in the FA Cup semi-final.

However, the Trotters will return on April 2 to banish some hoodoos as they will take on fellow League One promotion hopefuls Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Trophy final.

Ian Evatt’s side secured their spot following a 2-0 semi-final victory over Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium on Wednesday evening, with second half goals from Elias Kachunga and a screamer from Aaron Morley disposing of their plucky opponents, who had been down to 10 men following a 22nd minute red card.

Bolton had to get past Barrow, Manchester United’s under-21’s and Portsmouth to face off with Stanley, and one player who had a big part to play in Wanderers making it to the semi-finals was Dapo Afolayan.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Bolton Wanderers in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Who did Bolton play in their first match of the 2000s? West Brom Grimsby QPR Walsall

The forward scored against both Barrow and Man United in November and December, but by the middle of January he had departed in a surprise move to German second tier side St. Pauli in a £500,000 deal, having not been a regular starter this season under Evatt due to a winger-less system being used.

Evatt has not forgotten about the contributions that Afolayan made during the run to the final though in the EFL Trophy and sent him a special message of appreciation following Wednesday night’s win.

“Also a special mention to Dapo, who has scored some important goals in this competition as well,” Evatt told The Bolton News.

“He texted me earlier to say good luck and that he would be watching. Thanks to Daps for his achievements for us and the goals that he scored to help get us here.

“I know things are going very well for him in Germany, so keep going Daps. We are looking out for you and we will hopefully get you over for Wembley.”

The Verdict

Even though he wasn’t starting much towards the end of his time at Bolton, Afolayan still had important parts to play in the 2022-23 season.

Some of his goals have helped Bolton to secure their first match at Wembley in 12 years and winning the EFL Trophy could put them on the right path to achieving promotion later on in the campaign.

They are in incredible form in all competitions right now and there will be a lot of confidence heading to Wembley if they can keep recent results up for the next month.

Afolayan obviously won’t be a part of it, but he is already starting games for St. Pauli and has been a part of four league wins in all the matches he has played in, so it’s not just Bolton who are doing well right now.