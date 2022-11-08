Ian Evatt sends message to Bolton Wanderers players with expiring contracts

Bolton Wanderers have shown their true ability in flashes in so far this season.

Ian Evatt’s men will be aiming to secure a spot in the top six this term, despite it being just their second campaign at the level since promotion from League Two.

The Trotters have been backed financially in the transfer market and as one of the largest clubs in the division, they will be eyeing a return to the Championship as soon as possible.

MJ Williams, Josh Sheehan, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Amadou Bakayoko, Joel Dixon, Will Aimson, Kieran Lee, Lloyd Isgrove, Elias Kachunga and George Thomason are all in the final year of their deals at The UniBol, as per The Bolton News, however the Trotters are not yet ready to start discussing their futures beyond the end of the season.

Ian Evatt explained his stance towards players on expiring contracts when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “It is something I speak to the players about.

“At the moment we’re not in limbo – we’re in the top six of League One – but we are not in the position to make those commitments right now.

“Football is constantly evolving, our expectations are constantly changing, and we want to improve.

“But as football players there are two options: you are either playing to stay at a club, or you are playing to get away.

“Either way you have to perform because other managers and clubs don’t want players who have been on the sidelines, not playing games, showing bad attitude.

“If you want to stay here at Bolton, a club progressing at a rate of knots, then you need to be playing well and showing consistent performances and behaviour to earn another contract, simple as that.

“There is no in between.”

“To be honest, they’re a fantastic bunch.

“They are very much together and they really get on.

“Would I like to see a nastier side to them? Of course, but that is not society.

“Those types of leadership, that type of character is going out of the game, for better or for worse.

“That’s a wider conversation, really, but they are all good players, they are all extremely happy to be here.

“They love playing for this football club.

“We are all working extremely hard to bring this club success.

“We have done since the minute I walked in this door and will continue until the minute I walk out.

“What I’d say is don’t worry about the future, don’t worry about future contracts or anything like that.

“Just focus on the next game and if we do well and we perform then everything else will take care of itself.

“Whether they get and earn a new contract here or not, we’d like to think is we have put them all in a better position to gain better contracts elsewhere, or to go and play for better football clubs.

“We have tried to improve everybody’s stock and I think we are doing that.”

Evatt is a very clear communicator and that should simplify what may be an otherwise difficult situation for the players involved.

The Verdict

This is common practice in League One, typically a large portion of the squad will be out of contract at the end of the season and though pre-contract agreements can take place in January, but happen less often at this level, negotiations usually commence nearer to the end of the campaign.

That may sound like poor future planning, but financially most third tier clubs do not have the luxury of being able to offer new deals to key members of their squad, until their next TV money payment is looming and they at least know what division they will be playing in next season.

Evatt should retain the commitment of the players in the squad who are edging towards the end of their contracts, with the chance to play in the Championship for the club a significant factor in their motivation.