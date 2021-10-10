Ian Evatt sends clear message to Bolton players following Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has called upon his players to have more of a killer instinct after they lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Bolton enjoyed long spells of the ball in their defeat at Hillsborough but struggled to capitalise. Lee Gregory then pounced and scored the winner for the Owls.

Evatt felt it was just a finishing touch that was missing in Bolton’s first defeat in three league games.

He told the official club website: “Sometimes in football, you don’t also get what you deserve and our players didn’t get what they deserved.

“When you don’t win games you’ve dominated it always leaves a bit of a sour taste and today we haven’t got what we deserved.

“And that’s our own fault, not anybody else’s. We just didn’t take our chances.”

Evatt did stop short of criticising players, as it was a good performance from Wanderers, with the manager adding: “It’s hard for me to criticise. The way they performed gives me immense pride again.

“To come here and dominate the game for the entire 90 minutes and after chance after chance and play that way is brilliant.

“They have changed shape to try and find a solution to stop us and they couldn’t. We were still cutting through them and still creating lots of chances but we didn’t take them.”

The defeat leaves Bolton in eighth, just one point off the playoffs after 11 games, with their next league game seeing them host local rivals Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Bolton have probably surprised a few this season. Not only are they picking up points but the style of play they’re implementing should be applauded.

However, there will be games like this where they do dominate but struggle to take chances, so Evatt is right to point out that his players need to be more ruthless.

Of course, if you are struggling to find the net, at least make sure you don’t lose the game and Bolton were undone by the only quality moment in the game.

It’s a good mindset to be in to be disappointed after a good performance, and it will certainly give Evatt and his players more hunger to push further this season.