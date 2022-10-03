Ian Evatt sends Bolton Wanderers team selection message ahead of Cheltenham clash

Bolton Wanderers have had a good start to the season and continued in their good form at the weekend as they beat Lincoln City 2-0.

Four wins in a row has seen Ian Evatt’s side move to sixth in the table and as they travel to Cheltenham tomorrow night, they will be keen to carry on building the momentum.

However, despite being in excellent form, the Bolton boss has hinted that there could be changes to the starting line-up as he told The Bolton News: “All of the players have to understand their responsibility on the pitch and if they don’t do it, they are held accountable.

“Being held accountable means they are not going to start the next game and they all know that now.

“You can see the desire of Dapo [Afolayan], Jon [Bodvarsson] and Demps [Dempsey] when they came on the pitch, almost playing angry and pressing the ball so aggressively, which really helps the team.

“We are all going through a journey and we are all trying to develop and evolve as we go along. I think at that stage we were just trying to outscore the opposition because we couldn’t control games the way we can now, and we didn’t have the legs or the energy to be able to press like we are doing now, and that counter press and transition is just so vital.

“As we have developed, we have developed kind of a better and different plan and I think now our personnel is able to do the things we are trying to do.”

Quiz: Did Bolton Wanderers win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Memorial Stadium? Win Draw Lose

The Verdict:

It’s clear to see that Ian Evatt has the belief in his side and rightly so given the impressive form they are in and the fact they have now risen to sixth in the league.

However, when you look at some of the players that Evatt currently has on his bench, you can understand why standards have to stay high especially when they are coming on and taking their opportunity to show the quality.

For a team pushing for promotion this season though the standards have to be high and if that means players need to be dropped even after a win, the boss will do that.