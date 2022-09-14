Ian Evatt sends Bolton Wanderers squad cautious message ahead of Peterborough United game

Bolton Wanderers came into this season with their eyes set on a promotion push after narrowly missing out last year.

The Trotters have got off to a good start this season with four wins out of eight games so far this season.

Last night, Ian Evatt’s side got another three points under their belt as they beat MK Dons, a side who were competing in the play-offs last season.

Bolton are now on a three game winning streak as they approach this weekend’s game against seventh placed Peterborough who are another side looking to be at the top end of the table this season.

However, despite being in good form, Ian Evatt has insisted that his side won’t be getting ahead of themselves as he told The Bolton News: “We will not get carried away. Tonight is three points and a good performance. But the games come thick and fast and we now have to regroup, re-focus, re-energise for Saturday.

“We are looking forward to that game in front of our home crowd, but now we will enjoy tonight, a long trip home, and it is great to get three points but we have to refocus and make sure we are ready for Peterborough now.”

9 quiz questions about Bolton Wanderers’ stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 In what year did the University of Bolton Stadium open? 1995 1997 1999 2001

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Bolton look to be a side that are healing in terms of squad absences which is only going to be a boost for Evatt although the boss has admitted team selection is becoming a hard job as he said: “It is getting harder and harder. Jon [Dadi Bodvarsson] is back Saturday, Josh Sheehan is almost back, so it’s getting more challenging.

“Eoin Toal is almost back, Owen Beck is getting fitter with every day that passes by so we have a really good squad and I am not going to be able to keep them all happy.

“I get and understand that, but I do expect a level of professionalism and it’s down to me now to pick the right team for the right occasion and that is a different occasion on Saturday and a different challenge.”

The Verdict:

Whilst Bolton have had a good start to the season and are in a period of good form, it is right for Evatt not to let his team get ahead of themselves given there is still a long season ahead.

What’s more, although MK Dons had a good season last year, they haven’t been the same side this time round and therefore the victory has to be put in perspective.

This weekend, they will face a tough game against Peterborough and therefore have to prepare well for the game if they are going to go and get a result.

However, with plenty of players returning from the treatment room, Evatt will soon be in a position to change up his side to best suit the game being played which will only help his side.