Ian Evatt reveals truth behind Bolton Wanderers omission v Cheltenham

Bolton Wanderers have been in good form of late and went into last night’s game against Cheltenham on a four-game winning streak.

However, the Whites couldn’t extend that as they came away from Whaddon Road on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline, with Cheltenham scoring in the 87th minute.

Despite being in good form, Evatt made some changes to the squad as they went into the game and on loan right-back Conor Bradley was left out for the first time this season.

Speaking about the decision not to play the 19-year-old, Evatt admitted it was a choice made with long-term implications in mind as he told The Bolton News: “We have to remember this is his first loan and he has put so much into that first loan – no breaks, no days, been away and played both international games and has been ill in that time as well.

“We can’t keep going to the well and risk losing him leg term so we decided tonight was the night, with the type of game sit was going to be, to give him a rest.

“Obviously in the long term we hope to see the benefits of that but right now, we missed him.

“We miss him but long term it is important to keep him healthy because he is an important player for us.”

The Verdict

You can imagine Bolton fans may have been disappointed not to see Bradley’s name on the team sheet against Cheltenham last night and although he may not have been the difference between winning and losing the game, the Whites missed him.

That being said, you can absolutely understand why Ian Evatt chose to rest the player as he is so young and has worked very hard in his loan spell so far.

With so many games coming up in October, Evatt doesn’t want to injure any of his players so he can try and keep the momentum up in the side.

However, it seems he needs to try and find a medium that will allow him to rest players but without his side then losing games when he alters his team.