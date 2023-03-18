Bolton manager Ian Evatt has claimed that Aden Flint told him that the Trotters should have had a penalty last night against Sheffield Wednesday.

Both sides have had positive campaigns this year in Sky Bet League One and harbour promotion hopes with Wednesday top of the league and Bolton in sixth.

Indeed, it was an important game for both sides last night and Bolton boss Evatt felt as though he side should have perhaps come away from the game with more than the draw they earned after Victor Adeboyejo cancelled out Lee Gregory's early effort.

Dion Charles and Aden Flint tangled in the box but Bolton appeals for a spot kick fell on deaf ears, and it was a moment that Ian Evatt evidently feels as though went against his side.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Trotters boss went on to say that Wednesday defender Flint, obviously involved in the clash, admitted after the game that it was indeed a penalty:

“It was a penalty.

"It can’t be anything else and I keep harping on about the big moments in these games and that is one that we can’t get wrong.

“I have a lot of respect for their team and their manager. They are good sports and good people. I have known Flinty and Baz (Barry Bannan) a long time, and Flinty said it was a penalty, couldn’t be anything else.

“It is really, really disappointing we didn’t get it because I thought we deserved it.”

The Verdict

Ultimately, the spoils were shared last night and that leaves the two sides as they were in the league table when they went into the fixture.

There were certainly strong claims for a penalty but Bolton did not get it, and Evatt will hope that that does not come back to bite them come the end of the season when the points are totted up.