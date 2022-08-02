Ian Evatt reveals reasoning behind key Bolton Wanderers decision v Ipswich Town

As the new season got underway at the weekend, Bolton Wanderers made the trip to Ipswich Town.

The Whites came away with a point after a 1-1 draw and Ian Evatt will be hoping he side can build upon this to have a strong season.

After the play-offs proved to be a step too far last year, the Bolton manager has been hard at work over the summer to create a side able to go the step further.

It’s not just new signings who are important to the club’s efforts though as Evatt has been building his side for a while now.

Winger Kieran Sadlier signed for Wanderers back in January and had a strong end to the season with his side scoring four goals in 18 appearances.

However, the 27-year-old was left as an unused substitute in the weekend’s game and when asked why, Evatt told The Bolton News: “[It was] tough but we’re away at Ipswich, we have to remember that.

“We’ve got a load of attacking options and Kieran is one of those and we’ve got loads of forward players.

“But we’re away at Ipswich and this is a really tough place so come so he’s going to be a really important player for us this season. As they all are really.”

The boss was keen to emphasise the fact that both Sadlier and the rest of the squad all have a vital part to play this season as he said: “We’ve got no wastage in the squad now, that is one thing I look at. Everybody can play and everyone can play a part and improve us in certain circumstances and against different opposition, so stick together.

“There are going to be disappointed people, bit they are all going to have a part to play.”

The Verdict:

The fact that the Bolton boss is faced with these tough decisions shows the strength of his summer transfer business and suggests he has a good side to take forward this term.

Furthermore, it gives the Whites the ability to be an adaptable side as they can change their team to suit a specific type of game and opponent.

It will be hard for the manager given he will have disappointed faces in the side but he seems to have a squad where he believes every player has a role.

Therefore, we will no doubt see Sadlier involved in no time and trying to take his chance to stay in the side.