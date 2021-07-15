Ian Evatt reveals positive insight from within Bolton Wanderers camp

After an impressive start to pre-season with two goals in two games, calls for young Ronan Darcy to become a first team fixture at Bolton Wanderers are growing.

It has not been all plain sailing since Ian Evatt took over last summer. The now 20-year-old made his Wanderers debut when he was 18, appearing in the final Championship game of the 2018/19 season – the last time Bolton were in the second tier.

He seemed to be making significant progress once Keith Hill had taken over and, although the club was rooted to the bottom of League One, Darcy seemed to be a bright spark making 19 appearances, seeming like a potential breakthrough talent.

However, last season was a disappointing one for Darcy despite the teams success and promotion back to League One. He only played eight games and did not feature after December. This culminated with Bolton’s significant upturn in form, which saw them move from 15th to third by the end of the season.

A return to League One may see Darcy have doubts about how much game time he will get, especially after the arrival of Josh Sheehan from Newport County. But the man from Ormskirk, who has been with Bolton since 2009, may just have a turn of fortune after his performance against Atherton Colls during pre-season.

Evatt had this to say about Ronan Darcy’s game, as quoted by Bolton News: “He has got to do that regularly, just to do that. Its that simple really. Ronan is still learning and he is still developing physically. He is so much better than he was at the start of last season.

“He is growing into his body. He is doing stuff out of possession much better.”

The Verdict

Evatt is obviously pleased by the progress that Darcy has made but will now be looking for consistency to be added to his game.

It is unlikely he will be thrown into league games but may be given a chance in the Carabao Cup. If Darcy was to take his chance and put in a certain level of performance then that might change across a long season.

20 questions about some of Bolton Wanderers’ biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 In 2005/06, which of these teams weren't in Bolton's UEFA Cup group? Sevilla Atletico Madrid Besiktas Zenit St Peterburg