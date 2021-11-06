Ian Evatt reveals intentions for Bolton Wanderers quartet

Ian Evatt is keen for Bolton Wanderers to reward four of his key contributors with new contracts in the coming months.

MJ Williams, George Thomason, Kieran Lee and Gethin Jones could all be in line for negotiations with the club with the former three’s contracts running out at the end of the season. Thomason, 19, is a prospective first team regular that Evatt wants to ensure is not snapped up for a reduced price due to the shortening length of his current deal.

Evatt gave his reasons for wanting to see this action from the board when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “We want to be a club that rewards people for performance and success. We have to look after our assets. Kieran (Lee) aside, he’s an exception to the rule, the other three are a good age and still improving.

“We did the same with Rico (Ricardo Santos) last year and we have to make sure we are protected. And if you look right across our squad we are protected with what I deem our most valuable assets.”

Newly appointed club captain Santos has made an excellent start to the season and would have attracted many more admirers if a deal for the centre back seemed more feasible. Evatt wishes to deter interested parties from the quartet by committing their futures to the club.

The Verdict

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Bolton Wanderers’ best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Where is Kevin Nolan currently on the coaching staff? West Brom Watford Wolves West Ham

In the midst of a five game winless run, losing four, it would definitely be a strong PR move to tie some players down to new deals during the break from league action. Ian Evatt has been honest in his frustrations with the team’s current form but it is clear that he still believes in the group of players.

In flashes Bolton have looked like they are capable of competing towards the top end of the division this season, but that has been coupled with some inconsistency and more often than not some defensive fragility. The slow start of Eoin Doyle leading the line for the Trotters has been particularly concerning and will be a position they look to address in the January transfer window.