Ian Evatt reveals his summer transfer window plans for Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers had a good season under the management of Ian Evatt but the play-offs proved to be a step too far for them this season as they finished ten points away from the top six in their first season back in League One.

However, Evatt now knows how far away his team are and will be looking to make the appropriate additions over summer to help them reach where they want to be.

In previous seasons, Bolton’s summer transfer window has often seen overhauls of players but the current manager is keen to leave that behind and carefully choose his new players.

Furthermore, the creation of the B team at Bolton will provide more of a chance to spread players across both and create some healthy competition inside the camp for a spot in the first team.

Speaking about his plans for summer, Evatt told The Bolton News: “I think now we’re getting to a stage where we’ve got the squad layered to how we want it in terms of ability level.

“The B team coming to fruition in the summer will help us manage some of the ones that we don’t feel are ready for the first team but we feel are too good to be letting go right now to give them some more development time.

“I think that how the team has performed over the second half of the season, we can now be not necessarily be more picking but we can identify certain areas of the team that we specifically want to improve and go out and get those positions.

“I think the first two years have been pretty much everywhere all of the time to improve.

“I think we’re at a stage now where we’re happy with certain parts of our game and certain parts of the team.

“We now need to be really choosy and picky as to what gets us over the line to the next level and really gets us ahead of the top ten teams in this division.”

The Verdict:

This is a really sensible and smart approach from Evatt as we approach the summer transfer window.

Last season his squad proved that they weren’t far off where they needed to be to make the play-offs which is where they want to be competing.

Therefore, instead of going and getting too many players that aren’t needed and won’t have as much impact, it’s important to be picky and get a smaller number of additions who will actually add to the team’s efforts.

Furthermore, with the introduction of the B team, it gives Evatt more options and more organically made competition in the squad which should hopefully improve the standard throughout the club.