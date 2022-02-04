Ian Evatt reveals his expectations at Bolton Wanderers ahead of trip to Morecambe

Bolton Wanderers have won their last four on the bounce without conceding a goal and will be expected to repeat that when they arrive in Morecambe on Saturday.

The Trotters suffered from injuries and poor form in the final months of 2021, but look back to their best with Ian Evatt switching to a three at the back formation and performances levels from early in the season returning.

Dion Charles has hit the ground running, with Aaron Morley also making a positive impact in central midfield, this Bolton side are much better than the one that struggled before the transfer window.

Evatt addressed supporters’ expectations and the role they can play moving forward when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “Tuesday was always a challenge but going back to the connection with the fans, they never allowed us to slack.

“It was such a positive atmosphere and the way we started the game, the fans fed off it.

“Cambridge will have found that difficult.

“We need our away fans to do that now at Morecambe.

“We need to show up and make sure we are doing the same things as we have been doing this month.

“I understand expectations among the fans but, believe me, nobody has higher expectations than I do.

“The players know it too.

“We are expected to win games.

“It is the job and industry we are in.

“We have won four on the trot but it is nowhere near enough – we need more and more to make up for that ropey few months.

“That might give us a chance.”

The Trotters’ best performances have been as good as any at the top of the division this season and their 6-0 win over Sunderland demonstrated exactly that.

Morecambe have the joint worst defensive record in the division and therefore, the likes of Charles, Dapo Afolayan and their supporting cast will be licking their lips at the prospect of filling their boots again.

The Verdict

Evatt was able to successfully rally the troops in the second half of last season as the Trotters pulled themselves out of the bottom half of League Two to clinch automatic promotion on the final game of the campaign.

There are similarities to be drawn from these two scenarios, the players are clearly buying into Evatt’s methods and if they hit their straps again, the Shrimps will have a very difficult afternoon.

Evatt is a perfectionist and would have been hurt by the indifferent form that saw Wanderers fall away from the play-off picture, given what they achieved last term there will be belief in the camp that they can bridge the current 12 point gap between themselves and the top six.