Ian Evatt reveals half-time blast during Bolton team talk in Tranmere game

Ian Evatt has revealed how he gave the players a strongly-worded assessment of their first half performance against Tranmere on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy.

The Trotters have started the league campaign well but their EFL Trophy campaign took a turn for the worse yesterday as they lost on penalties to the League Two side, with them 2-0 down at the break.

Things were improved in the second half and they managed to get the score back to 2-2 before losing on penalties, and it was clear that Evatt had given them a bit of a rocket during the break to try and get a better performance out of the much-changed side.

Quoted by the Bolton News after the game, the manager revealed how he left the players in no uncertain terms as to what he thought of their first half display:

“At half time I asked them ‘do you want me to tell you how it really is or do you want me to sugar-coat it?’ and they said ‘no, give it us’ so I gave it them and they’re all in agreement, they knew.

“Second half it wasn’t down to some brilliant play, though I thought first 20 minutes we were actually very good, but it was more down to energy, intensity, speed, tempo – all of those ugly things that got us back in the game.”

The Verdict

Sometimes players need that kind of honesty to get them going and it appeared to work as Bolton were better in the second half.

They did, however, ultimately lose the tie via spot kicks and they’ll just be eager to try and move on, though they now do not have a league game until after the international break.