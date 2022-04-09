Ian Evatt reveals “dialogue” between Bolton Wanderers and Man City over potential future agreement

Ian Evatt has revealed that Bolton are in ‘constant dialogue’ with Manchester City over the future of loan goalkeeper James Trafford.

The 19-year-old has been in good form for Bolton having joined on loan in January, which has led to praise from manager Evatt.

He has since played every game he has been available for and played 17 times for Bolton as he has become Wanderers’ first choice stopper.

Trafford is contracted until 2023 and is highly thought of at Manchester City, but that hasn’t stopped Evatt from hoping to bring the stopper back next season in some capacity.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Evatt admitted that there is constant dialogue between themselves and City: “I think they have all been very impressed with what we are doing.

“That is something to look forward to for the future, maybe some relationships there.

“But we are in constant dialogue with everyone involved – Trafford, Man City – and will make the best decision we can.”

Evatt also went onto admit that the form of the loanees at Bolton has made others take notice of the development of the youngsters, possibly leading to more in the future: “The good thing is that these players have had positive experiences here and they have enjoyed themselves.

“The parent clubs are happy with how we have treated them and how the fans have responded to them, how they are coached.

“We are gaining that reputation now. There are conversations happening all the time – the big Category One teams, especially in the North West.”

The Verdict

The form of Trafford since going to Bolton has been good. It’s rare at this stage in the career of Trafford to be getting a consistent run of games, even rarer considering it’s at such a high level.

Bolton will be fortunate to get Trafford once again, as there could be several clubs looking at the stopper in the Championship for example.

However, the loan has opened up other opportunities considering the game time and development of Trafford which could lead to more talent head the way of Bolton.