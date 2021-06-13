Ian Evatt reveals Bolton’s remaining transfer intentions for this summer

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has suggested he wants to sign five more players for the club during the summer transfer window.

After achieving automatic promotion from League Two last season, Wanderers are preparing for life back in League One during the 2021/22 campaign.

Centre back George Johnston and winger Josh Sheehan have already signed from Feyenoord and Newport respectively, while attacker Dapo Afolayan and left-back Declan John have re-joined the club on a permanent basis, following loans with Wanderers during the second half of last season.

Now it seems as though Evatt is planning to do plenty more business between now and the close of the window at the end of August.

Speaking about his remaining transfer plans for the summer ahead of the signing of John, Evatt told The Bolton News: “I know exactly what I need in the building and I know exactly what positions. I’m not going to share who with you but fundamentally we’re covered in central midfield.

“We definitely need a left-back or two. I think we’re okay at right-back, but if another one becomes available we’ll look to bring probably one more in there. Maybe a goalkeeper for sure.

“A centre-back, another one for sure and then the forward positions are really where we need to strengthen, wide and giving Eoin (Doyle) some competition through the middle.”

It has already been a busy summer for Bolton, with those new signings supplemented by a number of extended contracts for current members of the squad, including Lloyd Isgrove, Alex Baptiste, Matt Gilks, Gethin Jones and Harry Brockbank.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be an exciting update for Bolton supporters.

Every club likes to see their club busy in the transfer market, and after an eventful start to their business, it does look as though Wanderers will continue in that way this summer.

Indeed, it is encouraging to see Evatt making those sorts of plans, since it shows he is being given the backing needed in the market to try and make the club competitive in League One at the very least.

It will be interesting therefore to see just who Bolton do bring in to fill those roles identified by Evatt, and given the number of different positions he wants to address, it could be something of a challenge for him to get those newcomers gelling in his side.