Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that he is set to receive an increased transfer budget from the club's hierarchy for the summer window.

Wanderers will be planning for another season in League One following their narrow defeat to Barnsley in the semi-finals of the play-offs earlier this month.

After the first leg at the University of Bolton Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw, the Reds booked a place at Wembley Stadium thanks to an effort from Liam Kitching in the first-half of the return fixture at Oakwell.

Bolton have already decided to make some alterations to their squad ahead of the upcoming window.

As confirmed by Bolton's official website, the club are set to part ways with Joel Dixon, Lloyd Isgrove, Elias Kachunga and Kieran Lee when their respective contracts expire in June.

Josh Sheehan and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson meanwhile have been offered fresh terms by Wanderers, while MJ Williams has earned a one-year extension due to an appearance-related clause in his deal.

What has Ian Evatt said about Bolton Wanderers' summer transfer budget?

Making reference to Bolton's summer budget, Evatt has revealed that he will be given more money to work with.

Asked by The Bolton News about whether the budget is set to be increased, Evatt said: "Absolutely.

"I can’t speak highly enough of Sharon and the rest of the board, Michael James, the Swiss guys, they have been unbelievable.

"There have been lots of conversations behind the scenes about how we progress this football club and, obviously, sometimes that costs money.

"Yes, we are going to do things smartly and strategically, we’ll never put this club at risk, but there are plans in place to make sure that we are in a much better and stronger position next season, on and off the pitch.

"That work continues, it has been going on behind the scenes.

"This club is going to be better again next season.

"I am really excited by it."

Will this increase in budget allow Bolton to launch a bid for automatic promotion later this year?

Having guided Wanderers to an impressive fifth place finish in the League One standings during the 2022/23 campaign, Evatt will be confident in his ability to take the club to new heights later this year.

Providing that the Bolton boss takes full advantage of the transfer budget increase by signing a host of classy operators, it would not be at all surprising if his side emerges as legitimate contenders for automatic promotion.

Two of the areas that Wanderers will need to bolster is the goalkeeper, and right-back position.

James Trafford is set to return to his parent-club Manchester City at the end of May, while Conor Bradley, who was named as the club's Player of the Season last month, will return to Liverpool.