Ian Evatt reveals Bolton Wanderers ambition for the 2022/23 campaign

Ian Evatt is aiming for his Bolton Wanderers side to secure a top-six finish in League One during the 2022/23 campaign, in conversation with The Bolton News.

Finishing 10 points and three places shy of Wycombe Wanderers in sixth this time around, the Trotters will be striving for a more consistent campaign.

Evatt’s side showed glimpses of pure quality last season following their promotion from League Two, with expectation levels naturally rising after two successful years.

Speaking to The Bolton News about the levels of expectancy that will be placed on the Trotters, within his own ambitions, Evatt said: “We are never again going to be a club that spends more than anyone else but I think we can be smart and strategic with the way we do things.

“I understand the size of the club, I understand the history, I’m very respectful of that and there’s always going to be an expectancy here, there’s no doubt about it.

“But I’m pleased with where we’re heading and how we’re getting there. I understand that my job is to get to this club back to where it belongs and there’s only so much leeway that the supporters will give me.

“We wanted to get there right away but next season I think everyone is going to be looking at us and expect us to be in that top six, myself included, so bring it on. I enjoy pressure, I think I work best under pressure so let’s do it.”

The verdict

Following their 2020/21 promotion from the fourth tier, a ninth-place finish in a division as competitive as League One last season has to be viewed as a success.

As mentioned before, consistency seemed to hinder their chances of reaching the play-offs, however, they did enjoy an excellent 2022, and even finished the campaign with four successive victories.

Evatt has done a terrific job at Bolton since his arrival, but the thing with seeing success like this is that it naturally raises expectations.

Bolton have laid down the foundations for another strong season next time out, with this summer’s recruitment set to provide an insight as to what fans can expect this upcoming year.