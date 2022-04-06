Ian Evatt reveals blow for Bolton Wanderers ahead of run-in

Bolton are currently sat comfortably in 11th place with only five games left before the season draws to a close – but Ian Evatt has revealed that the side will have to make do without three of their players over the next few games, as reported by Derek Clark.

Wanderers have made an instant impression since returning to League One and rather than struggle at the bottom end of the division, they have instead managed to power into the top twelve in the league.

At one point, the play-offs were even a possibility and whilst that now seems like too far away, they can take solace in how well they have fared in potentially finishing in the top half this campaign.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Bolton Wanderers players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Striker, joined Bolton in 2013, was loaned to Preston by Bolton? Conor Wilkinson Jay Spearing Keith Andrews Jermaine Beckford

Ian Evatt has managed to get the side playing some good football over the course of the campaign too and there have been several standout players for the side along the way too.

However, the Bolton boss has now revealed that ahead of the club’s remaining games, they may have to make do without three first-team regulars in Ricardo Santos, Dapo Afolayan and Kyle Dempsey. There has been no timeframe put on their injuries and isn’t confirmed how many games they will miss but they could all now be sidelined.

Each of the trio has suffered hamstring injuries – and that will certainly be a blow for the Wanderers, especially considering that one of those names in Afolayan has been a standout performer this season with 11 goals and three assists so far in this campaign.

Bolton fans will most definitely be hoping that they are all not too serious though and that all three could continue to play right up until the end of the season.

The Verdict

Ian Evatt has done the business for the club this season in leading them upwards again and they shouldn’t be disheartened by ultimately falling away from the play-offs.

Instead, the club’s supporters should be delighted with a top half finish, which they can build on next season and potentially try and sneak into that top six. Wanderers have been excellent at times and really haven’t looked out of place a league higher.

Claiming a point against Wigan towards the back end of that derby game as well will have been a welcome sight and especially if it ends up costing them a title or promotion. However, it will be a blow to see these three players potentially sidelined now.

With not a lot to play for, it could be a lot worse. If they had lost them during a play-off run then it could have been disastrous but as long as they are fit and ready to go again next season, then that is all that matters.