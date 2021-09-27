Ian Evatt responds to Eoin Doyle blip at Bolton Wanderers

Ian Evatt showed a lot of faith in ‘proven goalscorer’ Eoin Doyle after the 33-year-old has drawn a frustrating blank in each of the last two outings.

Evatt displayed his confidence in the esteemed Football League striker when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “Eoin is having a hard time but I will back him. He is a proven goal-scorer and he will take those chances on another day. The main thing is that we are creating them for him.

“And he will back himself. He has been a very good player for this football club, and he will continue to be that. We will go on to Charlton and try and play exactly the same way.”

Even following the last two matches Doyle has still made an excellent start to the season, his experience and knowhow at the top of the pitch has been vital in facilitating other players to strut their stuff.

The Irishman has also chipped in with four goals in all competitions, from the opening stretch that is hardly a concerning number especially with the newly promoted side firmly competing in the top half of League One.

There is not an immediate backup to Doyle through the middle with the rest of Bolton’s attackers equally as effective in wide areas therefore his first team spot is secure.

The Verdict

Doyle remains a key player at the UniBol and will be confident of causing the Charlton Athletic backline plenty of problems on Tuesday evening.

Bolton will be desperate to get back to winning ways in South London after losses to Rotherham United and Sunderland without troubling the scorers.

Doyle was a marquee signing in the summer of 2020 and he has lived up to that billing.

The 33-year-old continues to be excellent foil for Oladapo Afolayan and adds invaluable experience to a fairly youthful Trotters squad, despite the step up a division Doyle will be eyeing at least 15 league goals this term.