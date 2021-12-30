Ian Evatt reflects on difficult first half of the season at Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers flew out of the blocks and asserted themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the opening stretch of the League One season.

Niggling injuries and inconsistent performances have plagued them since as the Trotters have fallen well off the pace of the race for the play-offs.

Ian Evatt’s men are just six points above the relegation zone as we approach the halfway stage but with inspiration from last season, the Wanderers boss is confident that Bolton can get themselves back pushing in the right direction.

The former Barrow manager laid out plenty of reasons for optimism when he spoke to The Bolton News.

Evatt said: “You have to weather these storms – it’s just how it is, it’s the nature of the beast. We started this season superbly, everyone was excited, confidence was high. Then all of a sudden, we get walloped by injuries and things change really quickly.

“The first half of this season has been two halves really – first half excellent, second half not very good. What it has done is given us another opportunity to reset and go again. Like we saw last season, the second half was excellent. I’m really excited about the second half of this season.”

Bolton were well off the pace last season in League Two and put together an outstanding closing few months of the campaign to burst into the automatic promotion places. Emulating that achievement looks very unlikely but a first half finish is still on and would represent a successful season acclimatising to the third tier.

The Verdict

It has been difficult for Bolton to deal with injuries due to their relatively thin squad. The departure of club captain Antoni Sarcevic to Stockport County only exposed their shortcomings further and the club will be hoping to address some of their weaker areas in the January transfer window.

Dapo Afolayan’s performances in the first half of the season will have definitely sparked interest in higher places, if the 24-year-old departs The UniBol in January further investment will be needed to replace the attacking threat that he poses. The vast majority of Bolton supporters will be believing that Evatt has the ability to steer the ship in the right direction in the second half of the campaign, however they need to start picking up wins if they are to avoid being dragged into the relegation conversation.