Ian Evatt reacts when asked about potential Bolton Wanderers deal for QPR player

Ian Evatt has been linked with a late swoop for QPR striker Macauley Bonne – but when asked to comment on it for the Manchester Evening News, he chose not to speak specifically about the player.

The Hoops striker is available on a deal before the window shuts, with the Championship outfit prepared to offload him on a permanent basis.

He was sent out on a loan deal to Ipswich during the last campaign, where he managed a haul of 12 goals and two assists in 29 starts for the Tractor Boys in League One. It led to an average of 0.46 goals or assists per 90 for the player and was one of the best rates of his career, suggesting he can offer plenty in the EFL still.

However, even with the striker getting some gametime for QPR already this season – he’s featured in three of their opening Championship games, although none of those have been starts – they are prepared to let him leave this window.

One of the club’s that has been rumoured to be interested in a move for Bonne is Bolton, who themselves are currently in League One. Boss Ian Evatt wants the side to be amongst the promotion contenders this season and would be happy with a top six spot at the very least and Bonne could certainly add some firepower to the squad and help them achieve that goal.

However, when the manager was asked about a potential move, he remained coy over a deal and merely told the Manchester Evening News: “I’m not going to speak about other people’s players, but we’re constantly monitoring situations elsewhere and we’re always looking to improve.”

The Verdict

A Bolton transfer move for Macauley Bonne could actually be a very good bit of business by the club.

When you look at his goal record for Ipswich last season, he could guarantee a double-digit tally for the side if he was to join. If he signed for the Wanderers on a permanent deal too and could settle at the side, it could allow him to thrive and produce even better numbers if given regular football.

Anyone who watched the player shine for the Tractor Boys last year will know he is capable of some brilliance in this division. That is exactly what Bolton want and need to try and push on this year – another player they can rely on to share the goal burden and who has that experience to try and get them a promotion.

The only thing is that it might be expensive for the club – but if the funds are there for Bolton to get a deal done, then they should certainly try to do so.