Ian Evatt reacts to Man City loanee’s performance for Bolton Wanderers against Charlton

James Trafford was a calm and assured figure behind the Bolton Wanderers backline as the Trotters earned a fifth win in six on Tuesday evening.

Dion Charles’ early finish and Will Aimson’s late header did the job for the Trotters as they closed the gap between themselves and the play-offs to 11 points.

Trafford enjoyed taking his time over some goal kicks in the second period, and was not rigorously tested by the Charlton Athletic attacking contingent except for when Chuks Aneke powered a header low to his right to level proceedings on 76 minutes.

Ian Evatt spoke glowingly of the 19-year-old’s performance when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “I am pleased with his game management today.

“I am pleased with his goalkeeping more than anything else.

“His attitude and character has been first class since he came into the building and we are really pleased with him. “In fact, we are pleased with all the ones we bought in.”

It is now four wins on the bounce at The UniBol as Bolton prepare to travel to fifth placed Oxford United on Saturday.

Wanderers will need to build on their current six game unbeaten if they are to realise their play-off ambitions in the coming months.

The Verdict

Neither team really produced their best performance levels on Tuesday evening.

The opener came when Charles capitalised on a glaring error from Akin Famewo inside the first ten minutes which gave the Trotters a leg up, having kept four clean sheets in their last five outings.

Both teams huffed and puffed in a match that lacked quality until Scott Fraser produced a classy assist for Aneke’s impressive header to set up the closing exchanges very nicely as a spectacle.

A second moment of quality came when Aaron Morley whipped in a brilliant free kick from the wide left, all Will Aimson had to do was flick it on and into the far corner to ensure the points stayed in Bolton.