Ian Evatt reacts to latest Bolton Wanderers transfer link

Charlie Adam is training with Bolton Wanderers – but manager Ian Evatt has poured cold water on speculation linking the midfielder with a move to the club.

Adam is on the lookout for a new club after being let go by Reading at the end of the 2019/20 season, after making 21 appearances for the Royals in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 34-year-old was has recently been linked with a move to Bolton Wanderers at the weekend, as per Alan Nixon, who claimed that the Trotters were eyeing up a “surprise” move for the midfielder.

Ian Evatt is no stranger to Adam having played together at Blackpool – the latter scored 36 goals in a total of 101 games during a three-year stay at Bloomfield Road.

Speaking to the Bolton News, Evatt has revealed that Adam is training with Bolton as he looks to build up his fitness, but has cooled speculation suggesting that the club are set to sign the midfielder.

He said: “I’ve known Charlie a long time and at the moment he is just training – it’s as simple as that.

“It’s amazing what I read sometimes, ‘Bolton throwing the salary cap out the window’. The truth is I have got a great relationship with Charlie and I am helping him get up to speed.

“We have got a pretty young group, so for them to see how Charlie manages himself in training, the high standards he sets for himself, can only help them along.”

Bolton have been very active in the transfer window thus far this summer, with Evatt bringing in 14 new players as he looks to guide the club to promotion from League Two next season.

The Verdict

This is a shame for Bolton as it would have been a real coup to sign Adam for League Two level.

His wages are bound to be quite high, though, so it makes sense for Evatt to keep on recruiting young, hungry players who have a big career ahead of them.

Adam could really help to pass on some experience in training though, which could be beneficial for Bolton as they prepare for the League Two campaign to get underway.