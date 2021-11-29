Ian Evatt reacts to Elias Kachunga’s form of late at Bolton Wanderers

After being unattached this summer, Elias Kachunga took some time to bed in under Ian Evatt at Bolton Wanderers but is starting to reap the rewards for his hard work with four goals in six games.

The versatile forward has mainly played off of the right flank this term but due to injuries has had to adapt to new roles in the last month or so.

The 29-year-old has stepped out admirably according to his manager, who outlined the reasons for his recent success when he spoke to The Bolton News.

Evatt said: “He can play as the nine, he can play as the 10, he can play one of the wide ones. His understanding and game understanding of the positions is first class.

“That is what you get players that have played in the Premier League, they just pick things up naturally than others.

“Kacha (Kachunga) is enjoying his football again. He has got a smile on his face.”

Bolton have been a very up and down side this season but have rectified a recent poor run, the circumstances, especially with a fairly thin squad, meant Kachunga could not be eased into the team, he had to be ready to go from the off despite a difficult summer without a club.

The Verdict

Considering the lack of a proper pre-season for the German he has applied himself very well and it is no surprise to see him taking a bit longer to get up to speed. Now, Evatt and Bolton have the player at their disposal that they hoped to sign in the summer and will be demanding that he sustains his recent performance level to help the Trotters climb the table.

Bolton are an attractive team to play for as a forward, typically receiving the ball on the ground with the opportunity to isolate defenders one versus one, something that Kachunga was not afforded in his recent stint with Sheffield Wednesday.

Bolton are in Football League Trophy action on Tuesday evening when they welcome Fleetwood Town to The UniBol hoping to advance to the last 16.