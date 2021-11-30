Ian Evatt reacts to Bolton Wanderers’ rumoured transfer interest in Morecambe striker Cole Stockton

Reports emerged in The Sun on Sunday (28th November, page 58) suggesting that Bolton Wanderers are interested in a January move for Cole Stockton.

The 27-year-old Morecambe striker has taken to League One life remarkably after earning promotion via the League Two play-offs last term, and has already matched his league goal tally from 2020/21 to bag 13 already and sit top of the scoring charts.

With Amadou Bakayoko out injured and Eoin Doyle not as effective as he was in the fourth tier, there are plenty of reasons for the Trotters to be on the lookout for a new number nine come the turn of the year.

Ian Evatt kept his cards close to his chest on the matter when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “Cole is a player we are aware of and he’s a Morecambe player so I don’t want to go into much more detail but it’s obvious he has had a very good season. He was good for them last season in League Two as well.

“For now, he isn’t one we’re looking to do, and that’s the truth.”

The Shrimpers are likely to be involved in a relegation battle until the final stretch of fixtures in the third tier so it will be interesting to see if anyone can tempt Stockton away in January.

The Verdict

Quiz: 30 questions about Bolton Wanderers’ best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 How many league goals did Eoin Doyle score last term? 17 18 19 20

Stockton has a contract at the Mazuma Stadium running until the end of next season and the bulldozing frontman may want to help Stephen Robinson’s men achieve League One survival this term before riding off into the sunset. Bolton will have other options to replenish their attacking contingent but they do boast considerable financial backing compared to the Shrimpers and could manipulate that over the course of the month of January.

We are still a while off any of the January speculation coming to fruition and therefore staying respectful and not giving anything away is probably quite a smart move from Evatt, and it will keep his current squad happy and feeling valued going into the next few weeks.